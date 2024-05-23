Lil Wayne Teases New Music As Fans Call Out Apple Music's Top 100 Albums Snub

Today, Apple Music unveiled the top 10 entries of their list of the best albums of all time, and as expected, it's resulted in a great deal of debate. Social media users are out in full force arguing about what they believe should have made the cut and calling out the streaming giant for any apparent snubs. Lil Wayne fans have been particularly vocal, sounding off on Twitter/X about his exclusion. Many think that Tha Carter III should have been somewhere on the list, though Weezy was left off of it entirely.

Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though the rapper has been too affected by any of this. He recently shared a hopeful message in honor of the 18th anniversary of his mixtape with DJ Drama, Dedication 2. "More history to make," he replied to a post about the occasion.

Lil Wayne Says He Has "More History To Make"

The remark has fans eager to hear what Lil Wayne has to offer them next, though it's unclear exactly what it could be. His Hot Boys collaborator Juvenile did just announce the group's reunion, however, confirming that a new album featuring all original members is on the way. He didn't provide supporters with many more details than that, though all of them have been teasing it for some time now.

Last month, B.G. shared new details of a collab they're working on for his new album ahead of the reunion. "Weezy sent me the verse back for the album," he explained. "I told him I wanted the mixtape Weezy. He gave me the mixtape Weezy."

Social Media Reacts To Lil Wayne's Exclusion From Apple Music's Top 100 Albums List

