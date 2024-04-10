BG Teases Upcoming Lil Wayne Collab: "He Gave Me Mixtape Weezy"

BG is back! The New Orleans rapper has been out of the spotlight for a long time, but he appears to be hard at work on a comeback album. The most exciting possibility of the B.G. comeback, of course, is an opportunity to hear him rhyme alongside fellow Hot Boys members like Juvenile and Lil Wayne, which is evidently in the works! B.G. hyped up his album during recent Instagram Live, and he confirmed that he's been in touch with Wayne about a collaboration.

B.G. told Instagram Live viewers that he not only has a Wayne verse in hand for his album, but that he was able to coax out a classic performance from the Young Money mogul. "Weezy sent me the verse back for the album," he noted. "I told him I wanted the mixtape Weezy. He gave me the mixtape Weezy." The "Bling Bling" rapper went on to hype up the Hot Boys reunion tour, which does not yet have a legit start date. "We got this tour coming up, this reunion tour," he claimed. "It’s definitely on the way. Fresh, Suga Slim and Weezy."

B.G. Hyped Up The Hot Boys Reunion Tour

B.G.'s confidence regarding the tour is encouraging. However, it does contradict what fans have been told about the tour from Juvenile. In March 2024, Juve told TMZ that the reunion has been put on hold due to tensions between various Hot Boys members. "No negativity for me, no negativity for me, man," he explained. "You know, with me, I always say it's gon' happen. It’s gon' happen… Time heals. We gotta let 'em simmer down a little bit, and, trust me, it's happening."

The delay may actually benefit B.G. given his recent legal troubles. The rapper was behind bars from 2012 to 2023, but a recent probation violation could result in him being locked back up. He addressed the situation during the aforementioned Instagram Live. "I ran into a hiccup with my little situation," he noted. Still, B.G. is confident that he will be able to sort it out and get his career back on track. "I’ma get past it," he added. "I need y’all to know that I definitely didn’t jump out there and do nothing that I ain’t have permission to do. It was just a lapse in communication."

