Wack100 Claims Birdman Got Heated After He Called B.G. A "Rat"

Wack100 has claimed that he received a heated call from Birdman after he called B.G. a "rat". "He bitin the hand huh?" Wack said of Birdman as he addressed the confrontation between the two of them. "I ain't answering Birdman's calls. I answer yesterday and he light me up. Tried to get me on No Jumper," Wack continued.

However, fans weren't feeling Wack's accusations. "Cheese grater face need to sit down, BG did 14 years that man is not a snitch. Talk about how your artist Bluetooth keep dodging sentences, is he snitching? Who cares what this old geezer says anyway, he needs his own blog since he gossips for free. Might as well get a check for it, lil zesty asz," one person aggressively argued. "Dude say anything for attention bg did hella years for a weak ass gun 💯 n-ggas like wack n some of u n-ggas n the comments love puttin smut on N-ggas names it’s sad at this point," another added.

B.G. Promises "Greatest Comeback In Hip Hop History"

Meanwhile, B.G. has continued to eye his full return to the music industry. B.G. has vowed that 2024 will be a year to remember. “While you n-ggas sleep I’m up headed to work,” he wrote. “I gotta see my psychiatrist and go to class. I’m doing all this and I’m Halfway Out. 2024 will be the greatest comeback in Hip Hop History #RNS 100 #LiveFromTheHalfwayHouse on the way," the rapper wrote on Instagram. The rapper has already started putting on music since his release. He recently paired up Gucci Mane for the mixtape "Chopper & Bricks".

B.G. has been making major strides since his release from prison earlier this year. In September, he celebrated his graduation from a prison rehabilitation program. "Yesterday I crossed another hurdle on this field of life…it feels good to grow,evolve,and be a better man now then I was before I went to jail..since I came home I noticed a lot of people are the same people I left,but I’m not the same dude that left..for all my haters keep hating and for all my supporters ima make y’all proud…thank you to my kids,my team,friends,and fans for traveling this journey with me and pushing me to be GREAT…y’all ain’t seen nothing yet..real n-ggas back in style… #RNS 💯 Heart of The Streets 3 #ComingSoon," B.G. captioned a highlight reel from the event.

