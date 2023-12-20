Wack 100 & J. Stone Exchange Words Over Nipsey Hussle Diss

Earlier this week, J. Stone took aim at Wack 100 on Instagram, claiming that he'll no longer be associating with anyone speaking poorly of his late collaborator and friend, Nipsey Hussle. According to him, he's seen plenty of other artists who claim to have respect for Nipsey appearing to be on good terms with Wack 100, despite his past comments about the rapper. Wack 100 fired back, however, claiming that J. Stone is simply calling him out because he's a "deadbeat."

“Any of you n***as who f*ck with Wack 100 or sit down with cuz and laugh in his face and be cool with him; all you n***as talkin’ bout you got love for Hussle — cuz, don’t f*ck with me. I already started unfollowing n***as, bro," J. Stone says in a new clip. “It’s no way in hell you n***as…say you f*ck with Nip and all that, but then y’all going to sit down with Wack 100 and laugh in his face and don’t check cuz about saying sh*t about Nip. You n***as got me f*cked up, bro. I’m done with ya’ll n***as, bro. Straight up, don’t talk to me.”

Wack 100 Fires Back

Wack 100 later announced on RaeGiveTV that J. Stone's baby mama reached out to him asking for help, however, claiming that's why the artist is actually upset. “He mad ’cause his baby mama hit me up,” he explained. “I didn’t know it was his baby mama and she doin’ bad in the hotel. He ain’t lookin’ out and said she needed some diapers. I didn’t even know it was his baby mama; I just thought it was a young lady hittin’ me up, so I sent her a couple boxes of diapers.”

“She was tellin’ me he’s a rat," Wack also added. "I didn’t say nothin.’ You know about this man beating 30 years for doin’ a armed robbery in Anaheim […] He’s a deadbeat and people should know that ’cause they only support him because of Nipsey and there’s nothing to like.” What do you think of J. Stone and Wack 100's recent back and forth? Who do you think is in the right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

