Nipsey Hussle’s 7 Underrated Songs

Nipsey Hussle came onto the scene prepared to dominate when he released his debut mixtape in 2005, Slauson Boy Volume 1. From that moment up until his untimely demise in 2019, the rapper was unyielding in the quality of the music he released. Nipsey Hussle is certainly remembered for iconic songs like “Hussle & Motivate” and “Blue Laces 2.” However, more attention should be paid to mixtape cuts and non-single releases. There lies a treasure trove of hidden gems deep inside his discography. With one studio album and over a dozen mixtapes to his name, Nip built an extensive music catalog. As his legacy continues to live on, here’s a list of seven of his most underrated songs that deserve more shine.

7. “Succa Proof” Ft. Koshens & J. Black (2018)

Nipsey Hussle released his critically acclaimed debut album, Victory Lap, in 2018, and it’s songs like “Succa Proof” that make it so great. While the song is mostly overshadowed by bigger songs like “Hussle & Motivate” and “Dedication,” its contribution to the overall listening experience of Victory Lap cannot be overstated. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the double-platinum album wouldn’t be the same without “Succa Proof.” Jamaican dancehall artist Koshens adds an interesting flavor to the song. Alongside the hard-hitting beat, Koshens’ verse is one of the highlights of the song, despite how short it is.

6. “Go Long” Ft. Z-Ro & Slim Thug (2013)

“Go Long” appears on one of the MC’s most lauded mixtapes, Crenshaw. It is one of the underrated tracks on the 21-track project and showcases Nip’s lyrical prowess greatly. He rode the beat effortlessly, spitting clever bars with confidence and bravado. Admittedly, the production on the track is not as refined as those of his later works. However, Nip and his two collaborators, Houston legends Z-Ro and Slim Thug, made up for it by delivering stellar verses and hooks. Overall, "Go Long” stands as an integral song in Nipsey Hussle's catalog.

5. “Mr. Untouchable” Ft. Kokane (2010)

Featured on his fifth mixtape The Marathon, “Mr. Untouchable” is Nipsey Hussle at his most confident. However, the song also sees the MC being quite vulnerable, albeit stoically. Like on many of his songs, Nipsey Hussle featured an artist yet again on “Mr. Untouchable.” This time, it’s rapper/singer Kokane who lays his smooth vocals on the hook of the song. Notwithstanding, “Mr. Untouchable” deserves more attention, and this is your cue to check it out.

4. “Basic Instinct” Ft. G Perico (2016)

With a runtime of 1:36, this track is the shortest on the Slauson Boy 2 mixtape. Its length is not a determinant of its quality though. Still, it’s surprisingly one of the standout tracks on the entire 17-track project. On “Basic Instinct,” Nipsey Hussle and G Perico don’t disappoint. Within a little over a minute and a half, both rappers go as hard as they can and successfully deliver memorable verses. “Basic Instinct” is a deep cut that certainly deserves more love.

3. “Status Symbol 2” Ft. Buddy (2016)

Also featured on Slauson Boy 2, “Status Symbol 2” is the 2-minute gem that comes right before “Basic Instinct” on the tracklist. On the song, Nipsey Hussle matched the energy of the gritty beat and didn't spare a single bar in his verse. Following Nipsey’s rap verse, Buddy, with about 30 seconds left, sings the hook, layered with lush harmonies. The only problem with “Status Symbol 2” is that we wish it were longer.

2. “Face The World” (2013)

When Nipsey Hussle released the Crenshaw mixtape in October 2013, it was songs like “Face The World” that made it unforgettable. The track was initially released on May 23, 2013, as the lead single from the project, although it subsequently became a minor hit. However, OG fans of Nipsey Hussle cherish “Face The World.” However, it is still underrated compared to other of the rapper’s hit songs. Without a doubt, “Face the World” is one of Nipsey Hussle’s most iconic songs, and it should be widely known.

1. “The Field” Ft. Bino Rideaux And Young Dolph (2016)

Slauson Boy 2 is unquestionably one of Nipsey Hussle’s greatest works. While “The Field” is recognized as a standout track from the mixtape, it’s often buried when Nip’s entire discography is considered. Regardless, it is important to give it the spotlight it deserves. Nipsey, alongside Bino Rideaux and Young Dolph, brought their A-game for sure. In summary, when great songs by Nipsey Hussle are mentioned, “The Field” should make the cut every time.

