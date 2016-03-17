deep cuts
- MusicNipsey Hussle's 7 Underrated SongsWith one album and over a dozen mixtapes, Nip’s catalog is stacked with quality deep-cuts.By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentKanye West: 5 Deeper Cuts Worth RevisitingWith his tenth studio album "Donda" on the horizon, take a moment to revisit a few Kanye West gems that you might not know. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake's "Care Package" Sets A Welcome Precedent For Other RappersWe can only hope that Drake's "Care Package" kicks off a new trend. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 10 Youngboy Never Broke Again Deep CutsA collection of 10 of the more slept on gems in the discography of the most recent breakout sensation from Baton Rogue.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original Content10 Essential YFN Lucci TracksA run down some of YFN Lucci's most essential deep cuts, for new fans and old.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentTop 10 Best Lil Uzi Vert Deep CutsWe rank the top 10 Lil Uzi loosies and songs that are buried deep on his projects. By Alphonse Pierre
- Original ContentTop 20 Young Dolph Deep CutsYoung Dolph's best deep cuts for your discovery, presented in chronological order.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original Content7 Young Nudy Loosies You Need to HearA look at some of Young Nudy's most underrated joints. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Original ContentHappy Birthday, T-Pain: 10 Luscious Semi-Deep Cuts From Teddy PenderazdounT-Pain turns 32 today. Celebrate with 10 of his choicest cuts.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentTop 15 Kodak Black Deep CutsA list of some of the obscure gems in Kodak Black's ever expanding back catalog.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentTop 10 Kevin Gates Deep Cuts10 of the more slept on classics from the catalog of Luca Brasi.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original Content#TBT: Nas' Deep CutsFor today's #TBT, go deep into the far-reaching catalog of one of the best to ever do it: Nasir Jones. By Chris Tart