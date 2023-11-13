What Is Nipsey Hussle’s Best-Selling Song?

Nipsey Hussle left an indelible mark on the hip-hop industry. The revered West Coast MC's legacy is carried through his profound lyricism, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to his community. Among his many accomplishments, "Double Up," featuring Belly and Dom Kennedy, stands out as one of his best-selling songs, achieving an impressive 3x platinum status. This article delves into the success of "Double Up" and the broader context of Nipsey Hussle's acclaimed album, Victory Lap.

The Journey To Platinum: Decoding The Success Of "Double Up"

Released as part of Nipsey Hussle's critically acclaimed album Victory Lap in 2018, "Double Up" quickly became a fan favorite. The track's success can be attributed to a combination of factors. These include its catchy production, Hussle's charismatic delivery, and the collaborative efforts of featured artists Belly and Dom Kennedy. The song's infectious beat, produced by heavyweights DJ Mustard and Murda Beatz, provided the perfect backdrop for Nipsey Hussle's introspective lyrics.

"Double Up" showcased Hussle's storytelling prowess, recounting his journey from humble beginnings to success in the rap game. The inclusion of Belly and Dom Kennedy added depth to the track, creating a synergy that resonated with listeners. The chemistry between the artists and the authenticity of their verses contributed to the song's widespread acclaim.

The music video for "Double Up" further fueled its success. Directed by Sergio, the video featured a cinematic narrative that complemented the song's theme, offering a visual representation of Nipsey Hussle's hustle and grind. The video, which included a cameo from the late rapper's partner, Lauren London, struck a chord with fans and added a poignant layer to the song's narrative.

The platinum certification of "Double Up" underscored its mainstream appeal and the enduring impact of Nipsey Hussle's artistry and the catalog of songs he left behind. Achieving 3x platinum status is a testament to the song's longevity and its ability to resonate with a broad audience. Even beyond the numbers, "Double Up" became a cultural touchstone, solidifying Nipsey Hussle's legacy as a visionary artist.

Victory Lap: A Culmination Of Excellence

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music)

"Double Up" was not an isolated success but rather a jewel in the crown of Nipsey Hussle's Grammy-nominated album, Victory Lap. Released in February 2018, the album marked a significant milestone in Hussle's career. It not only garnered critical acclaim but also earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

The album served as a culmination of Hussle's years of dedication to his craft. With features from notable artists like YG, Kendrick Lamar, and Puff Daddy, Victory Lap showcased Hussle's ability to seamlessly blend street narratives with insightful commentary on life and success. The album's production, handled by a roster of top-tier producers, contributed to its polished and cohesive sound.

Victory Lap was more than just a musical project; it was a declaration of triumph over adversity. Hussle's journey from the streets of South Los Angeles to Grammy recognition was a testament to his resilience and determination. The album's success and critical acclaim elevated Nipsey Hussle to a new echelon within the rap industry. Through this, he solidified his status as a revered figure.

Legacy Beyond Platinum: Nipsey Hussle's Impact

The success of "Double Up" and the broader acclaim of Victory Lap underscored Nipsey Hussle's enduring impact on the hip-hop landscape. His commitment to authenticity, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment resonated with fans and fellow artists alike. In the wake of his tragic passing in March 2019, Nipsey Hussle's legacy continued to grow. "Double Up" remains a poignant reminder of his artistic brilliance.

"Double Up" not only achieved platinum status but became a symbol of Nipsey Hussle's unwavering dedication to his craft. As fans continue to celebrate his life and contributions, the song stands as a testament to the timeless nature of his art. Nipsey Hussle may have left this world, but his influence endures through the music, messages, and impact he left behind. "Double Up" remains a shining example of the triumphs that can arise from talent, hard work, and an unyielding commitment to one's principles.