insult
- MusicWack 100 & J. Stone Exchange Words Over Nipsey Hussle DissAccording to Wack 100, J. Stone is only upset because he's a "deadbeat."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsCardi B Blasts Offset Amid Breakup News, Threatens To "Take It There""Trust me the tables turn," Cardi B says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSpice From "L&HH" Blasted For Calling Bambi A "Giraffe" After Erica Mena ScandalThe moral of the story here, folks, is that maybe using animals as insults isn't a particularly good idea.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPost Malone Called A "B***h" During Meet & Greet: "That's Rude"Post Malone dealt with a heckler while he met with fans.By Rex Provost
- MusicAzealia Banks Compares Rihanna's Mullet To 'Beavis And Butt-head'Azealia is letting everybody know that she is not a fan of Riri's new hairdo. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Clowns Cory Booker For Dropping Out Of Democratic Presidential RaceCory Booker is no longer running for President.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDez Bryant Claps Back At Fan For Joking About Him Having CTECTE is nothing to joke about.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Attacks DJ Drama With Insults & Suggests "Eternal Atake" Is ComingLil Uzi Vert went off on Twitter about DJ Drama and his long-lost album.By Alex Zidel
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Trolls Malcolm Brogdon With Petty Insult: WatchGiannis had some words for his former teammate.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Trashed By Kourtney Who Says She Dresses Like Nicki MinajSisterly love.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Discredits Jay-Z As A "Former Drug Dealer" After NFL DealJay-Z signed a historic deal with the NFL and Tomi Lahren tries to tear him down for it.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Goes Off On Social Media Star: "Casket Ready With All That Surgery"21 Savage makes sure this girl thinks twice the next time she decides to get shady.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Disses T.I.'s "F****t Ass Little Sons"Kodak Black reaches a new low.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Rips Tomi Lahren: "Racist Sl*t Who Sucked & Swallowed Her Way Into Job"The Game goes after Tomi Lahren for her political views, her forehead, and her alleged plastic surgeries.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPiers Morgan Trashes Kylie Jenner: "She's Not Even That Good Looking"Piers Morgan argues that Kylie Jenner became a billionaire because of her sister Kim Kardashian's sex tape.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChris D'Elia Goes Off On Stormy Daniels For Starting A Comedy CareerThe comedian says that some of his peers see it as an insult.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Trashes Soulja Boy: "Immature, Thirsty Clout Chaser"The former couple is taking shots at one another.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFloyd Mayweather Claps Back At T.I & 50 Cent, Calls Out Gucci Boycott HypocrisyFloyd Mayweather responds to Tip's "Fu*k N***a" and 50 Cent's incessant ball-busting. By Mitch Findlay