Post Malone has been touring his newest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and has experienced his fair share of road bumps. He was hospitalized after he bruised his rib on stage and right after he got out, he twisted his ankle. But throughout it all he’s stayed committed to his fans.

It seems that one fan, however, isn’t so grateful. During a meet and greet with some admirers, Posty was heckled by a hater. The insults got so out of hand that he had to respond.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

“Post Malone you a b***h,” the heckler yelled. Post Malone turned and stared at the detractor with a look of bemused awe. The eye-contact made the hater waver, but he quickly picked back up.

“You suck. You a b***h,” he continued. “You a b***h. Post Malone sucks.” It seems like the agitator was being escorted out of the crowd, because at this point the video gets shaky and eventually cuts out.

Malone didn’t seem to perturbed by the comments, and simply scolded the fan like a disappointed father. “That’s rude,” he said, before turning back to people who actually wanted an autograph.

Post Malone doesn’t have many haters. The Syracuse rapper is famous for being an affable guy, and does his best to avoid any and all beef. Just last month, Posty helped a fan with a gender reveal at his concert in Tulsa.

During his performance, a fan handed him an envelope, which Malone opened after fans begged him. He went wide-eyed when he realized that it contained the gender of a fan’s child. The rapper then decided to create some suspense for the reveal. He turned his back to the crowd, read the letter, and then spun around to announce the couple would be having a baby girl.

“You’re gonna be a girl-dad,” Post told the father-to-be. The interaction was shared widely on TikTok.

As we’ve come to expect from a Post Malone project, Twelve Carat Toothache was a star-studded affair. The album included appearances from Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Gunna.

Check out the video of Malone dealing with a hater below.

Post Malone reacts to being insulted while meeting fans. pic.twitter.com/GNwvC4dqr2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2022

