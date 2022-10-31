Post Malone is known for being one of the kindest artists in the world when it comes to how he interacts with his fans. From endless autographs to bringing them up on stage to play guitar with him, the “Congratulations” artist never fails to give his concert members the experience of a lifetime.

During a recent performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Malone once again took the time to sign autographs while on stage. One of the many he obliged had an envelope attached to it, which fans were screaming at the singer to open.

Post Malone performs onstage during Day 2 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest)

After realizing the envelope contained a gender reveal for the couple, the rockstar turned his back to the crowd as he opened the letter. He then spun around, wide-eyed with excitement, before announcing that the couple will be having a baby girl.

The parents were ecstatic, along with the nearby fans that were also able to partake in the special moment. The video ends with Malone telling the soon-to-be father, “You’re gonna be a girl-dad!” The couple later posted a clip of the entire interaction on their TikTok.

Part of the 27-year-old’s excitement may have stemmed from the fact that he himself recently became a “girl-dad.”

The “Circles” singer first made the announcement during an appearance on Howard Stern’s show back in June. At the time, he talked about spending large amounts of time in the studio and mentioned how he had just left from “kissing his baby girl.” Stern, assuming the man was referring to his fiance, asked Malone to clarify.

“Nah, that’s my daughter,” he responded ever casually.

This new development in Post’s private life has certainly made his career more taxing as he learns how to juggle his professional life with the responsibilities of being a father. That said, he has been handling it expertly and is currently on tour with “The Box” hitmaker Roddy Ricch for his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour.

While he hasn’t yet shared his daughter’s name, Malone did recently get a new face tattoo that some are speculating provides a clue as to what her moniker may be – read more about that here.

