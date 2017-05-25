Tulsa
- MusicTravis Scott Performs "FEIN" 10 Times In A Row At Tulsa Concert: WatchCome on, you know how the song goes... you know you want to.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePost Malone Helps Fans With Gender Reveal During Tulsa Concert: WatchThe Syracuse musician continues to give the fans at his concerts experiences they'll never forget.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CulturePastor Mike Todd Responds After Coming Under Fire For Saliva SermonAfter rubbing saliva on his brother's face during a sermon, Pastor Michael Todd responds and acknowledges that the incident was disgusting. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsArmed Forces Bowl Devolves Into Massive On-Field FightTulsa and Mississippi State got into a sideline-clearing fight at the end of the Armed Forces Bowl.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTrump Reportedly Yelled At Aides Over Low Turnout In TulsaTrump was reportedly furious and went off on his aides after the low turnout at the Tulsa rally.By Aron A.
- PoliticsTom Petty's Family Send Cease-And-Desist Letter To Trump For Song UseTom Petty's family has denounced Trump's use of "I Won't Back Down" during his most recent rally.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTulsa Newspaper Condemns Trump Rally: "We Can't Welcome It"Tulsa World disavows a planned Trump rally in new editorial, citing coronavirus concerns and fears of social unrest. By Noah John
- TVRussell Westbrook To Produce Series On Tulsa Race MassacreThe docuseries release will coincide with the 100th year anniversary of the massacre. By Madusa S.
- RandomOklahoma Teacher Arrested For Threesome With Student & Other WomanA high school teacher was arrested for first-degree rape.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Postpones Tulsa Concert; Fans Cause A Scene Outside VenueFans caused a scene in Tulsa Monday night when Travis Scott postponed his scheduled concert last minute.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyMan Who Rents "Ted" & Forgets To Return It For Years May Face Jail TimeLonnie Perry owes $218 for the rental. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMachine Gun Kelly Has Strange Revelation About Tulsa Ahead Of ConcertApparently, several of the women shared a common trait.By Matt F