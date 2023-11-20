Travis Scott Performs “FEIN” 10 Times In A Row At Tulsa Concert: Watch

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour understandably brought a lot of energy to every city it stopped in so far across the United States. Moreover, for the remaining tour dates, we're sure that there will be even more greatness to witness- at least, if his show in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday (November 18) is anything to go off of when it comes to predictions. Not only was the crowd incredibly excited and hyped to see La Flame live, but he seemed just as amped-up to perform his biggest songs and some UTOPIA highlights. When it comes to the 2023 album's tracklist, no song quite gets a room- or arena, in this case- fired up quite like the Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes-assisted "FE!N."

Furthermore, Travis Scott performed that song 10 times in a row, although it's unclear exactly how much of it he let play. After all, he could've just let the chorus loop a couple of times and had that count, but regardless, it seemed like quite the hype experience. In fact, this song seems to be a staple part of the Houston artist's live performances these days. After all, when Carti came out to join him onstage for a rendition of it recently, the crowd went absolutely ballistic.

Travis Scott's "FE!N" Performed 10 Times In A Row: Watch The Last One

Elsewhere, when the "SIRENS" MC isn't giving fans a spectacle, he's spent a lot of time in the headlines and with the press due to his GQ interviews and Man Of The Year promo material. A reported approached him at the awards' red carpet, and he took their flashcards to ask them to himself. "‘You wanted to turn UTOPIA into a musical. Is there a plan for a Broadway show yet?’ F**k yeah, it is," he expressed. "‘You said you wanted to study architecture at Harvard. Which city’s architecture inspires you the most?’ Not gonna lie, Tokyo is kind of fire. Rome is fire, Pompeii is actually amazing, Chile is actually cr*zy […] Brazil is actually f***ing beautiful."

Meanwhile, it's been interesting to see the 32-year-old pop out a bit more often these days. Sure, it might be promotion for his new project, but it was a long wait of very little opportunities to see what was on his mind. By matching his press runs with this and other performance highlights from Circus Maximus, we can get a clearer picture. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott, stay logged into HNHH.

