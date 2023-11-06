Travis Scott And Playboi Carti Sent The Crowd Into A Frenzy Performing “FE!N” Together: Watch

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour has been underway since October 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In just under month, the success of the tour has been astronomical. There are plenty of reasons as to why everyone is seemingly having the time of their lives at these shows. One of the main obvious ones is the songs. La Flame's die-hard fanbase had waited five long years before the release of UTOPIA. There was a lot of debate at whether or not the album would live up to all of the hype leading up to its release.

While there are certainly some who feel that Travis ripped off Kanye West's Yeezus, many have proclaimed it the album of the year. Again, that has to do with the quality within the tracklist. Easily, one of the biggest fan favorites on the record is "FE!N." It sees Travis tap into the rage sound that is growing by the second. The track is as lit as his adlibs are and it adds the perfect feature to the mix, Playboi Carti.

Travis Scott Brings Out Playboi Carti

SoFi Stadium was the most recent venue Travis got to perform at and it seems like it did not disappoint. Stormi made a cameo, Teezo Touchdown assisted him on "MODERN JAM," and according to Billboard, Playboi did the same. It was the perfect show to do it, especially since Travis became the first rap artist to sell out the stadium. You can check out some of the live performance above.

SoFi Stadium was the most recent venue Travis got to perform at and it seems like it did not disappoint. Stormi made a cameo, Teezo Touchdown assisted him on "MODERN JAM," and according to Billboard, Playboi did the same. It was the perfect show to do it, especially since Travis became the first rap artist to sell out the stadium. You can check out some of the live performance above.

