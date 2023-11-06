Polo G’s Mom Stacia Mac Flaunts Her Gorgeous Date Night Fit In New Selfie

Stacia Mac, Polo G's mother, has a bit of a reputation among hip-hop fans as a gorgeous woman who gets people feeling nervous in her comments. Sure, it's normal to acknowledge that, but you'd be hard-pressed to not find something along the lines of "With all due respect to Polo" within her Instagram replies. Moreover, she recently posted a selfie showing off her look for a night out, and the Chicago rapper's mom and manager looks stunning. It's a beautiful and elegant fit, topped off with a leather jacket, and the responses reflect that. Props to her for working so hard and living her life in the process.

Furthermore, Stacia Mac has always been there for her son, through the most troubled and most triumphant parts of his life and career. For example, back in 2021, she bonded Polo G out of prison after an alleged altercation with a police officer. In addition, the 43-year-old is often boasting about his accomplishments and skills on social media, being as much of a caring business partner as a loving mom always ready to embarrass her little boy. But don't let that lead you into believing she doesn't have endeavors of her own to nurture.

Stacia Mac's Date Night Selfie

One of these is Stacia Mac's Geffen Records partnership to create a new entertainment company, House of Legends. "When I got into management with Polo G, I always knew I wanted to grow but also understood the importance of timing," she expressed of this move back in 2021. "ODA Management grew into ODA Records and I’m so excited to now launch a new company in partnership with Geffen Records. I’ve long been committed to developing talent and this serves as another platform for me to do so with independent artists. Lee and his team are incredible partners who bring tremendous expertise and equally committed to nurturing creators. I’m confident this partnership will be fruitful."

Meanwhile, she's also been able to reflect on the choices that led her and her son to this moment. The Chicago native remarked this year that she didn't force Polo to get a job back when he was younger. It's wild to see just how fruitful and successful they've been together. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Stacia Mac and her son and artist, Polo G.

