Polo G Signs Ottawa Rapper TwoTiime To ODA Records

Polo G is expanding his empire internationally by signing his latest artist, TwoTiime. Hailing from Ottawa, ON, the Canadian rapper announced that he struck a deal with Polo G's ODA (Only The Dreamers Records)/Columbia. In a video shared on his Instagram page, TwoTiime receives a bundle of cash from Polo, who advises him, "don't spend it all at once." "Dreams 2 reality. Where I'm from, this type of thing is really a fairy tale," TwoTiime captioned the two. "@polo.capalot 'preciate u for the opportunity to live up to my full potential."

TwoTiime is undoubtedly revving up to put Ottawa on through his latest venture with Polo G. The city's produced several incredible artists over the years, such as Belly, City Fidelia, and Night Lovell. Yet, it hasn't necessarily seen the type of spotlight that other Canadian cities have. However, TwoTiime is a fresh face to represent the next generation of talent coming out of a town that's shaping up to be a fascinating hub in Canada's hip-hop scene. "Where I come from, this type of thing doesn't happen. I'm not doing this for myself or my circle at this point. I'm doing this for my whole community," TwoTiime tells HotNewHipHop. "I want them to know anything is possible if you have a dream, hard work, and dedication."

TwoTiime's Ready For His Moment

While TwoTiime's already emerged as one of the most exciting new artists to come out of Canada, he's ramping up to break his year-long hiatus on Friday with the release of "Priceless," marking his debut under ODA/Columbia. The relationship between TwoTiime and Polo G developed over the past two years. The Chicago and the Canadian artist were spotted together at the studio together in Los Angeles before Hall Of Fame's release. TwoTiime left quite the impression on him then, and we hope that the two slide through with new music together.

The Ottawa-born rapper began buzzing with releasing his single, "Hood Cry," a tribute to his late friend FTG Metro. In the following years, he unleashed several other promising singles like "Juice" and "Keep It Real," which surpassed 1 million views on YouTube. Keep your eyes peeled for his upcoming single, "Priceless," available on Oct. 6th on all streaming services.

