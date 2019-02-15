ottawa
- SongsTwoTiime Gets In His Lover Boy Bag On “4U”Ottawa's own TwoTiime keeps the ball rolling with the release of his new single, "4U." By Aron A.
- SongsPolo G's New Artist TwoTiime Makes His ODA Debut With "Priceless"TwoTiime's ready for his moment. The Canadian rapper who just signed to Polo G delivers his first single under ODA/Columbia with "Priceless."By Aron A.
- MusicPolo G Signs Ottawa Rapper TwoTiime To ODA RecordsTwoTiime's first single under ODA/Columbia Records, "Priceless," drops on Oct. 6th. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Tjay Canadian Concert Shut Down By PoliceOttawa Police shut down Lil Tjay's upcoming concert.By Aron A.
- MixtapesCity Fidelia Makes A Strong Statement On "Painkiller"Ottawa's Mayor City Fidelia releases his new album, "Painkiller" ft. Shelley fka D.R.A.M & more. By Aron A.
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Launches COVID-19 Benefit For Ottawa, CanadaWu-Tang Clan is selling t-shirt, hand sanitizer, and more to raise funds for Ottawa charities.By Aron A.
- MusicDax Has Many Questions For God On New EP "I’ll Say It For You"Ottawa's own Dax just dropped his new EP titled "I’ll Say It For You," and over the span of seven tracks he gets real about love, heartbreak and how it all relates to his relationship with God.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsNigerian-Canadian Artist Asuquomo Brings "O.T. Riddim" On Afrofusion MixtapeOttawa-based Nigerian emcee Asuquomo leaves a great impression on his four-track mini mixtape.By Aron A.
- RandomMan Claims He Burned $1 Million To Avoid Paying Child SupportA former Ottawa mayoral candidate told a Supreme Court judge that he set fire to more than $1 million in an effort to avoid paying spousal and child support.By Lynn S.
- NewsNight Lovell Goes Hard On New Song "I Heard You Were Looking For Me"Night Lovell returns with a new single.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNight Lovell Drops Off The Sinister "Lethal Presence"Night Lovell drops off a dark banger. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRamriddlz Ponders The "Niagra" Freefall On His Latest SingleMr. RamRod rarely deviates from the "norm."By Devin Ch
- MusicLogic, Snoop Dogg, & Wu-Tang Clan Tapped For Ottawa's RBC BluesfestThe RBC Bluesfest celebrates its 25th birthday in style. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNight Lovell Taps Lil West & Wifisfuneral For "Goodnight Lovell"Night Lovell's "Goodnight Lovell" looks to be one for the nocturnal animals. By Mitch Findlay