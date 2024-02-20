TwoTiime Gets In His Lover Boy Bag On “4U”

It’s been a busy few months for Ottawa rapper TwoTiime. The Canadian star has kept his foot on the gas since announcing his deal with Polo G’s ODA in collaboration with Columbia Records. With the major label backing, he’s on pace to make some serious noise in 2024. He came out swinging with the release of “Priceless,” followed it up with the Jackson 5-sampling “One More Chance,” and capped off the year by opening up for Polo G at his sold-out concert in Montreal, Canada.

TwoTiime isn’t slowing down, either. Now that he’s entered a new year, the Canadian rapper came back to set the tone for Valentine’s Day with the release of “4U.” It’s another step in the right direction for the young rapper, who has continued to showcase his evolution with each release. “4U” is a slower effort, one that allows his melodic prowess to take new directions, leaning into more experimental, spacier turf, over a subdued vocal sample. Sure, he’s a rapper but it’s songs like “4U” that shine a spotlight on his potential to expand his sonic palette.

TwoTiime Shines On New Single

As TwoTiime continues to pick up momentum, there’s no doubt that it’s helping put some eyes on his city. Ultimately, that’s what the rapper’s aiming for, as he told HotNewHipHop last year. “Where I come from, this type of thing doesn't happen. I'm not doing this for myself or my circle at this point. I'm doing this for my whole community," TwoTiime said. "I want them to know anything is possible if you have a dream, hard work, and dedication."

Since singles like “Hood Cry” made a mark, TwoTiime has remained focused. Although he took a bit of a hiatus between 2022 and 2023, it’s clear that he’s ready to make his mark in Canada and the U.S. Check out his new single above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. Is TwoTiime the next-up from Canada?

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, when you need somebody

I'll be right there

Still got all your things that you left here

And I don't plan on leaving, I'll be right here