TwoTiime Flips Classic Jackson 5 Record On “One More Chance”

TwoTiime been on our radar ever since he dropped “Hood Cry.” The Ottawa rapper first appeared on HotNewHipHop with the release of his single, “Up2Me." Since then, TwoTiime has been making some serious strides, culminating in a deal with Columbia Records and Polo G’s ODA (Only Dreamers Achieve) imprint. With the backing of a major label, the rapper is undoubtedly gearing up to make a splash in 2024. However, he’s not leaving us empty-handed before closing out 2023.

This afternoon, TwoTiime came through with his latest single, “One More Chance,” a refreshing bop that finds the Ottawa artist tackling an iconic sample from The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” The single showcases TwoTiime’s innate ability to craft earworms of hooks while he delivers a message to the ladies and seemingly shoots his shot at Coi Leray. The “Juice” rapper’s charisma also takes center stage in the music video, which was shot in Los Angeles and includes a cameo from the iconic house from Michael Jackson’s Thriller. There’s no doubt that “One More Chance” sets the stage for what will be a fruitful new year in 2024.

TwoTiime To Open For Polo G In Montreal

With “One More Chance” ending his 2023 run, TwoTiime also preparing to open up for Polo G and Fivio Foreign in Montreal this Friday, December 15th at Place Bell. It will undoubtedly be one for the books, especially since it will be the first time Polo G and TwoTiime share the stage in Canada. If you’re in the Montreal area, we recommend getting tickets for tomorrow’s show.

TwoTiime formally announced his deal with Colombia Records and ODA Records back in October and shortly after, unveiled his first single on the label “Priceless.” “Where I come from, this type of thing doesn't happen. I'm not doing this for myself or my circle at this point. I'm doing this for my whole community," TwoTiime told HotNewHipHop at the time. "I want them to know anything is possible if you have a dream, hard work, and dedication.” Check out TwoTiime’s new single above and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.



Quotable Lyrics

I heard she got a new man, I ain’t trying to compete

What you need to understand is he ain’t got it like me

How he gave your ass the world if he kept the receipts?

Girl, I know you hate the fact that he’ll never be me

