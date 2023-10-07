Polo G’s New Artist TwoTiime Makes His ODA Debut With “Priceless”

TwoTiime’s ready for his moment. The Canadian rapper who just signed to Polo G delivers his first single under ODA/Columbia with “Priceless.”

Ottawa, ON has never been celebrated as a hub for hip-hop. But, in recent years, the growing community has been planting the flag for the city on a global scale. Artists like Night Lovell, Lindasson, City Fidelia, and plenty of others shook up Canada’s hip-hop scene. However, TwoTiime is revving up to take it even further. The Ottawa-based rapper gained a significant buzz during his teenage years with singles like “Keep It Real” and “Hood Cry,” which have garnered millions of views on YouTube alone.

Things have undoubtedly been shaping up in his career as of late. Two years after linking up with Polo G, he signed to the Chicago rapper’s ODA Records and Columbia Records. With the backing of a generational star and a major label on his side, he’s on pace to take Ottawa to new heights with his talents. It’s been over a year since he last released music but with the recent news of his signing, he’s opening up the gates to flood the streets with his debut on ODA/Columbia.

TwoTiime’s Basks In His Glory On “Priceless”

After heavily teasing the single for weeks, TwoTiime enters a new chapter of his career with the release of “Priceless.” The soothing guitar-forward production by Adelso turns into a canvas for TwoTiime as he looks back at the hardships he faced with optimism and a determination to ensure he looks after his family and friends. TwoTiime’s latest single captures his charismatic delivery and aura with infectious melodies and heartfelt songwriting.

“The inspiration behind this song stems from the fact that, where I come from, an opportunity like this feels like a fairy tale," explains TwoTiime in a statement to HotNewHipHop. "The people around me constantly remind me to stay grounded amidst my achievements. Remaining true to myself is a value I uphold and practice every day." We’re excited to see what TwoTiime has in store in the coming future. Check out his latest single above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I don't care how much your ice is
Loyalty and love is the only sh*t that's priceless
Ain't no in between, watch your step 'cause it gets dangerous

