Eva Shaw Connects With TwoTiime On Summer Bop "no excuses"

Canada's own Eva Shaw delivers another stellar single with some assistance from TwoTiime. Check out "no excuses" here."

Canada’s become a hub for some of the most innovative producers in the world, regardless of genre, and Eva Shaw is currently at the forefront. Over the years, she’s expanded from electronic music to dishing out bangers alongside some of the most championed artists from the country, such as Nate Husser and City Fidelia, among others. This month, she unloaded a brand new banger alongside TwoTiime, the Ottawa-born artist who recently signed to Polo G’s ODA label, titled, “no excuses.”

Shaw’s bubbly, upbeat production sets the stage for a potential song of the summer but it’s TwoTiime’s smooth melodic delivery that helps tie the record together. It’s an impressive stepping stone for the MC, who has been leaning deeper into the more pop-centric records as of late with songs like the Jackson 5-sampling, “One More Chance.” Plus, his ability to tap into this romantic side of himself certainly feels like a strong indication of his musical evolution and songwriting in general. The pitched up and filtered hook on “no excuses” is the icing on the cake. There’s no doubt that we’ll be hearing this record a lot throughout the summer.

Read More: TwoTiime Puts The Game On Notice With "Off Some"

Eva Shaw’s Hot Streak Continues

Shaw’s been on an impressive run over the past few years. In 2022, she unveiled SOLO, a 27-song effort with plenty of trap influence that further bridged the connection between Canada and America’s underground scene. The project boasted appearances from Kris The $pirit, Thouxanbanfauni, Pressa, and more. Then, she followed up in 2023 with HYPE HOP 003 that showcased her prowess within electronic. In addition to “no excuses,” she also recently locked in with BTK Villeion for the single, “QUIET.”

As for TwoTiime, it’s been a rather quiet few months on his front. However, following the announcement of his signing to Columbia and ODA, he confirmed that a project is on the way. Last year, he unveiled singles like “Priceless” and “Find My Way,” leaving fans in high anticipation of his next move. Hopefully, we’ll have an update on a project sooner rather than later. For now, we’ll definitely have “no excuses” on heavy rotation. Check the single out above. 

Quotable Lyrics
I’ll get you right for the season
Get you that Birkin you love for no reason
My friends tell me that I’m tweaking
But I don’t believe it, please don’t take kindness for weakness

Read More: TwoTiime Holds It Down On "Did A Lot"

