Romeo Don't Die Shines Like Adam Sandler In New Single "Uncut Gem"

"If you not workin' with a purpose, how you gonna shine?"

Canada has remained a hidden gem for unsung talent throughout the years, even when the biggest streamers. Ottawa’s Romeo Don’t Die has been a personal favorite for the past few years, though he hasn’t been as consistent as I’d hoped. Last year, he dropped off a handful of records, including his stellar “No Sleep Freestyle” and “Take Out.” Fortunately, he ended the drought just as 2024 came to an end with the release of his latest record, “Uncut Gem.”

Produced by Doomin, Romeo delivers a knockout track filled with motivational undertones, making “Uncut Gem” feel like an audible vision board that would be a perfect addition to your 2025 playlist. The warm string samples create a smooth, kinetic undercurrent that he weaves through with ease, flexing his lyrical prowess as a statement of his looming return with clever shout-outs to Ludacris and ScHoolboy Q, and a laundry list of flexes and ambitions for the new year. “Uncut Gem” dictates the tempo of his impending takeover this year, and it’s an exceptional offering that solidifies his role as a powerhouse in the Canadian landscape.

Romeo Don’t Die Ushers In A New Era With House Of Ensemble

“Uncut Gem” also marks his first release through House Of Ensemble, a record label and collective founded by Ottawa’s City Fidelia. The two have formed a solid relationship over the years, but the latest release signals an even bigger year ahead for Romeo. “It's my time to show and prove, time to grind, and even though I'm still getting it out the mud, I'm an undiscovered stone, a diamond in the rough, an ‘Uncut Gem.’ Success is around the corner. Let’s get it,” Romeo Don’t Die said in a statement.

We’re extremely excited to see what he has up his sleeve in 2025. If “Uncut Gem” is an indication, he’ll certainly be the one to watch for in the coming months. Check out his new single above, along with its Adam Sandler-inspired visuals directed by Serge. Are you feeling Romeo Don’t Die’s new single? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.