Larsa Pippen Claps Back At Cardi B For Questioning Her Sex Life

Larsa Pippen has made some unique revelations about her personal life over the last few months. Currently, she is dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan. Overall, this is awkward as her ex-husband Scottie used to be Michael's teammate. Regardless, Pippen and Jordan seem to be in love, so good for them. However, speaking of Scottie, Larsa recently claimed that she used to have sex with him four times per day. It was quite the revelation, and as it turns out, not everyone was believing her.

One person who seemed to be completely perplexed by this whole arrangement was Cardi B. In an Instagram post, Cardi came out and said that it simply didn't make sense. Moreover, she tried to justify why this could never happen. She also got pretty vulgar about Pippen needing to get "stitched up." Subsequently, Pippen was given a platform to respond while at a panel for the Real Housewives Of Miami. As she explains below, she didn't understand why Cardi interjected herself into this.

Larsa Pippen Gives Her Take

"I don't know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?" Larsa said. "She wasn't in bed with us, so I don't know. I kind of feel like that was comical." It was a pretty short but sweet response that really gets to the meat and potatoes of the whole situation. At the end of the day, Cardi simply doesn't know what went on. To be fair, the story is questionable, but you have to take Pippen's word for it.

Considering just how out there the story truly is, let us know if you believe Pippen, in the comments section below. Moreover, do you think Cardi was out of pocket for delivering her own assertions on what took place?

