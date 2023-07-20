Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Enjoy Some PDA At DJ Khaled’s Golf Tournament

The power couple of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were inseparable at DJ Khaled’s inaugural “We the Best Foundation Golf Classic”. Sharing a golf cart for most of the event, the couple shared cuddles and kisses between holes. Marcus was reportedly participating in the tournament and did manage to extricate himself from his boo to get a few solid swings in.

Of course, it’s far from the first time that the couple has been spotted getting intimate in public. In videos posted to Instagram on Pippen’s birthday, Jordan was seen getting well acquainted with Pippen’s physique. Jordan is seen threading a hookah through the bust of Pippen’s low-cut, cutaway top. The former UCF hooper then gets up close and personal with his girlfriend’s cleavage to take some pulls on the pipe. Pippen, who looks both resigned and amused by the action, bounces and lip-syncs to the song as Jordan smokes. Furthermore, after Jordan goes in for a second pull, he does finish off by straight-up motorboating Pippen.

Pippen And Jordan Still Going Strong

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 6: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen arriving at Carbone on July 6, 2023 in MIami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The couple is clearly still going strong, despite some recent negative headlines. Marcus was forced to clarify things after his father appeared to express disapproval of the relationship. “We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she’s great,” Marcus Jordan said. “And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating. Everybody had an opinion at first, I think there was some shock and interest early on. But I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays. And so, I think that went well and so far, so good. We got the Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa.”

Larsa said she was initially “mortified” and “traumatized” after seeing the video of the elder MJ. However, she did also confirm that Michael called several times to confirm that his comments had been taken out of context. Pippen was recently awarded half of her ex-husband’s, NBA star Scottie Pippen, NBA pension from the period in which they were married.

[via]