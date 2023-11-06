Stormi Webster Joins Travis Scott’s “MAFIA” Performance During LA Tour Stop

After the tragedy that unfolded at his 2021 Astroworld Festival, some thought Travis Scott's career would never be able to recover. He had to take some time away from the spotlight to let the dust settle, but this past summer, the father of two returned with his UTOPIA album. It remains to be seen if the LP will achieve the same sort of legacy as its predecessors, but so far, the turnout on Scott's Circus Maximus tour proves that his hiatus didn't lose him all of his fans.

For his latest performance, the Houston native turned Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium into his personal playground. In front of tens of thousands of patrons, La Flame brought out Playboi Carti to help with their joint effort, "FE!N." Elsewhere at the show, he surprised everyone by tapping his 5-year-old daughter to join him for "MAFIA." Stormi Webster looked nervous as Scott sang to the crowd, but still, the crowd cheered her on before her famous father sent her off with a crew member.

Read More: Travis Scott Converts SoFi Stadium Into “UTOPIA” Before Los Angeles Tour Stop: Watch

Stormi Webster Made Her Circus Maximus Tour Debut Last Night

This marks the nepo baby's first appearance on stage for this tour. Seeing as Travis will be travelling across the continent until the end of December, we wouldn't count out another, more confident performance from the growing girl. Stormi's parents previously decided to once again go their separate ways romantically. Thankfully, both parties still have their daughter's best interest in mind and can use their own past mistakes to help guide her on the right path.

While Travis Scott is helping her conquer any fears of stage fright at an early age, Kylie Jenner opened up about her history with plastic surgery this summer and noted how she would feel if her eldest made similar decisions at such a young age. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kylie Jenner’s Boob Job At 19 Left Her Feeling Regretful, Would Be Sad If Stormi Webster Did The Same

[Via]