Travis Scott And A Fan Perform “Sweet Sweet” Together: Watch

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour is ongoing and it has been on a tremendous trajectory. In a recent graphic on Twitter (X), we are seeing just how much money this set of tour dates is going to bring in for La Flame. As of a few days ago, 500,000 tickets have been bought, making this his highest-selling one ever. This is in part because of how reasonable the cost of admission is, but people still have to want to go and they are coming in droves.

On top of the financial success, there have also been some wild moments as well. The most recent of them was a fan dressed in a gorilla costume. Travis performed "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" as he placed his hand on the top of the person in the get-up, singing to him. Just a couple of nights ago, at his Las Vegas show, he brought on a female fan to perform a couple of songs.

Fans Roast The Travis Scott Fan

The one that is making the rounds on the internet is her standing alongside the Houston rapper as he performs "sweet sweet." Travis has been sprinkling in some older tracks into the setlist and this one comes from his 2016 record Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. The girl is jumping around next to him, but the fans reamed her relentlessly. One says, "She was up there for 2 songs n didn’t know neither of em." Another goes, "Shoulda brought a rager on stage smh." Regardless, the fan seemed to be on top of the world in the moment and it might be something she will remember for a long time.

What are your initial thoughts on this video of Travis Scott bringing a fan onstage to perform "sweet sweet" with him? Do you think the fans have a right to roast the girl?

