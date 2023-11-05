Travis Scott Converts SoFi Stadium Into “UTOPIA” Before Los Angeles Tour Stop: Watch

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour, with assistance from Teezo Touchdown and in support of his massive new album UTOPIA, is firing on all cylinders right now. Moreover, he's about a third of the way into his trek, and it's resulted in a lot of notable moments, wild fan interactions, and a satisfying concert experience. But part of the tour is about that grandeur and spectacle that we associate with La Flame, and what better way is there to show that off than by turning a whole stadium venue into a utopia? Well, that's exactly what he did at SoFi Stadium at Inglewood in Los Angeles, California ahead of today's show there (Sunday, November 5).

Furthermore, the Houston MC projected his branded messaging, including the UTOPIA logo, atop So-Fi's projection screens on the roof. It looks amazing from high up in the skies, and that makes you realize that he wanted to make this truly huge. Travis Scott also set up various UTOPIA-themed props and picture spots around the stadium, such as a statue of the word. It's unclear exactly how much farther he went in turning SoFi into his personal playground, and one for fans, but we can already tell it's something pretty elaborate.

Travis Scott's UTOPIA Lands At SoFi Stadium: Watch His Massive Promo

Still, it's a shame that some of the most impressive additions at SoFi are only visible from out the window of a flying vehicle. For any regular concert-goer just looking to have a good time, they might not see the 32-year-old's best efforts into making this occasion something to remember. Speaking of best efforts, though, Travis Scott might not have ever become fully and publicly accountable for the Astroworld tragedy in 2021, but at least he seems committed to upholding a more cautionary, caring, and compelling concert experience this time around. That's a tough can of worms to unpack, but it's a step in the right direction.

