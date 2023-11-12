Travis Scott Brings Nav Out For “Biebs In The Trap” In Vancouver

Travis Scott brought out Nav to perform "Biebs In The Trap" in Vancouver on the Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour, on Friday night. Welcoming Nav to the stage, Scott wished the rapper a happy birthday after he turned 34, earlier this month.

The following morning, a clip of the moment began circulating on social media. "Shoulda had the lambos come out while they performed this one," one fan commented on a post of it from Our Generation Music. Another joked: "I would’ve been so mad if I waited to find out the opener was Nav."

Travis Scott Performs On The "Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour at SoFi Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Scott has been performing on the Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour alongside Teezo Touchdown since last month. The shows are in support of Scott's fourth studio album, Utopia. He dropped the project back in July after years of delays. Check out the latest clip from his ongoing tour below.

Travis Scott Performs With Nav

Nav's appearance on the Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour comes after Scott recently added more dates for 2024. Check out the full schedule below and be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott on HotNewHipHop.

The "Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour" Schedule

11-12 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11-13 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11-15 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

11-18 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11-21 Austin, TX - Moody Center TX

11-22 Austin, TX - Moody Center TX

11-24 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11-27 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

12-01 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

12-04 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

12-06 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

12-08 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

12-10 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

12-12 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

12-15 Chicago, IL - United Center

12-18 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

12-19 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

12-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12-23 Boston, MA - TD Garden

12-26 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

12-29 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

01-03 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

01-06 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

01-09 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

01-12 Boston, MA - TD Garden

01-14 University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

01-17 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

01-20 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

01-22 Chicago, IL - United Center

01-24 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

01-28 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

01-31 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

