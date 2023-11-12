Travis Scott Brings Nav Out For “Biebs In The Trap” In Vancouver

Travis Scott brought out Nav to perform "Biebs In The Trap" in Vancouver on the Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour, on Friday night. Welcoming Nav to the stage, Scott wished the rapper a happy birthday after he turned 34, earlier this month.
The following morning, a clip of the moment began circulating on social media. "Shoulda had the lambos come out while they performed this one," one fan commented on a post of it from Our Generation Music. Another joked: "I would’ve been so mad if I waited to find out the opener was Nav."
Travis Scott Performs On The "Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour"
Scott has been performing on the Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour alongside Teezo Touchdown since last month. The shows are in support of Scott's fourth studio album, Utopia. He dropped the project back in July after years of delays. Check out the latest clip from his ongoing tour below.
Travis Scott Performs With Nav
Nav's appearance on the Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour comes after Scott recently added more dates for 2024. Check out the full schedule below and be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott on HotNewHipHop.
The "Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour" Schedule
11-12 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11-13 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11-15 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
11-18 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
11-21 Austin, TX - Moody Center TX
11-22 Austin, TX - Moody Center TX
11-24 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
11-27 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
12-01 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
12-04 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
12-06 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
12-08 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
12-10 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
12-12 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
12-15 Chicago, IL - United Center
12-18 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
12-19 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
12-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12-23 Boston, MA - TD Garden
12-26 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
12-29 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
01-03 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
01-06 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
01-09 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
01-12 Boston, MA - TD Garden
01-14 University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
01-17 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
01-20 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
01-22 Chicago, IL - United Center
01-24 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
01-28 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
01-31 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
