Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, just added some fresh ink to his face to show his love for his newborn daughter. The 27-year-old rapper recently got the letters “DDP” tattooed across his upper forehead, filling the open spot above his “Stay Away” piece.

While the first-time dad has yet to release his little one’s full name, he told sources that the tat was in her honor, and now fans are speculating that these letters likely represent her initials.

Pictures of the new father’s ink were shared by tattoo artist Chad Rowe, who thanked Malone for the opportunity to work with him again. Rowe is a longtime friend who has done previous work on the father of one’s body in the past. In fact, he’s the same artist that gave Posty his famous “Always Tired” tattoo.

Speaking on the “Circles” artist, the tattooist wrote, “It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up. So when he was in town, we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real,” alongside a close-up snap of Post’s face that showcased the fresh body art.

“And for the trust of such an important tattoo is a huge honor,” he added.

Musical artist Post Malone attends The Stronach Group Chalet at 143rd Preakness Stakes on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

Austin has never been a celebrity to flaunt his life in the spotlight, preferring to spend his day-to-day in a relatively private way. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that details regarding his daughter are few and far between.

Post seemingly first revealed the birth of his baby girl in an interview with Howard Stern, where he told the radio personality, “I want to let her make her own decisions.”

In addition to his newest forehead design, the New York-born star appears to be healthy again following his nasty fall in St. Louis, which you can check out here.

