Inked
- LifeBhad Bhabie Tattoos Jerrika Karlae's NameElsewhere on social media, the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist has been expressing plenty of love for Chief Keef.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLatto Heats Up 21 Savage Romance Rumours With Spicy New TattooThe "Big Energy" artist has always shown big love to her "Big Wheelie" collaborator, but this gesture definitely takes things to a new level.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone Gets Fresh Face Ink Honoring Newly Born DaughterThe 27-year-old hasn't shared his little girl's name yet, although his latest ink may be giving us a clue.By Balen Mautone
- GramBhad Bhabie Goes Off On Lil Yachty: "You Ain't Got As Much Money As Me!"She was angrily venting on Livestream about her critics and Yachty tried telling her, "this don't help nothing."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentSZA Gets A Tattoo After Her Grandmother Passes Away: ReportSZA gets tatted in honor of her late grandmother. By Aida C.
- MusicXXXTentacion Fan Calls Out Tattoo Artist Who Refused To Ink His Forehead TattooA YouTuber challenges a tattoo artist who refused to ink XXXTentacion's tree on somebody. By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Gets "Cursed" Tattooed Over Ariana Grande InkPete Davidson does not feel too hot about his ex-fiancée.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMel B Keeps Surgically-Removed Skin Of Ex-Husband Tattoo In A JarShe has her reasons.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Pump Gets Rid Of Face Tattoos: "Just Removed All My Face Tats" VideoThe rapper is toning down the ink.By Zaynab
- MusicPete Davidson Finally Speaks On Ariana Grande Breakup: "Looking For A Roommate?"The comedian opened up during one of his comedic performances.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Covers "Pete" Tattoo With Band-Aid: First Post-Breakup PerformanceA temporary fix.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Shares Fan Tattoo Of Her Lyrics: "WE GON WIN"Tatted up and unbothered.By Zaynab
- MusicJ.I.D Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal Ahead Of "DiCaprio 2" ReleaseJ.I.D is hoping his latest deal will be his most lucrative to date.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Gets Another Matching Tattoo With Ariana GrandePete and Ariana make it even more official with another tattoo. By Chantilly Post