Post Malone’s fans were left disappointed after the New York-born singer was forced to postpone his concert in Boston last month, but after taking some time off to heal from his brutal injury, the “Congratulations” artist has returned to Massachusets, as promised, to give them the performance of a lifetime.

The 27-year-old took to the stage on Monday (October 10) night, offering another massive apology to his audience. “I’m so f*cking sorry and I just wanted to say thank you for coming out tonight ladies and gentlemen. It means the f*cking world to me,” he expressed.

Post Malone attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Aside from the stellar concert, Malone also made sure to let patrons know that custom t-shirts were waiting for them on their way out, specially designed for the father of one’s highly anticipated return to Boston, complete with a heartfelt signature from the star himself.

Posty previously pulled the plug on his performance, just hours before he was due to appear, after suffering from a fractured rib during a seriously gnarly fall at his St. Louis, Missouri concert.

“Boston, I love y’all so f*cking much,” he wrote in a social media statement at the time breaking the tragic news. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body.”

He stated that he had felt “so good” the night before when he initially sustained the injury, but things ultimately got worse.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” Malone added. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f*cking sorry.”

It seems as though Austin Richard Post is feeling much better now, though, as he was able to sit through yet another impressive face tattoo recently, this one said to be dedicated to his newborn daughter – check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

