wack100
- MusicWack100 Claims Birdman Got Heated After He Called B.G. A "Rat"Given how long B.G. spent behind bars, not many people agree with Wack's take.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWack 100 Says Bobby Shmurda "Twerking" Lost Him Street CredibilityWack 100 doesn't think dancing helps Bobby Shmurda's respect.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Confirms "Donda 2" Is On The Way, Could Drop Music This FridayKanye texted Moneybagg Yo hoping to collab for a song on the upcoming album.By Thomas Galindo
- GramWack100 Says Blueface Is The 1st "Mainstream Rapper" To Get In The RingWack100 called out Wiz Khalifa and 6ix9ine on IG and said Blueface is the first "mainstream rapper" to get in the ring.By Cole Blake
- GramWack 100 Hopes We Can Learn From His Racially Charged BrawlAfter his lunchtime brawl left a white man bloody, Wack 100 reminds Americans that they need to "stay ready". By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicWack 100 Promises To Keep Soulja Boy's Career Moving Forward During Jail StintWack 100 pledges to take care of Big Draco who got sentenced to 240 days in jail.By Aron A.
- NewsBlueface & Cardi B Team Up For "Thotiana (Remix)"Blueface and Cardi B's long-awaited collaboration is here.By Aron A.
- MusicBirdman and Pee From Quality Control Take In A Saints Game TogetherIt was a meeting of the bosses at the Saints game Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWack 100 On 6ix9ine No Longer Repping Bloods: "WTF Happened To Ya Gangsta"6ix9ine's legal team said that the rapper is an entertainer pretending to be a gangster.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWack 100 Goes Off On Hip-Hop Site For Reporting False 6ix9ine StoryWack 100 had to speak up after he was misquoted.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman Launches Cash Money West & Signs First ArtistBirdman is looking for new talent on the West Coast.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Manager Tr3yway & The Game's Manager Wack100 Trade ShotsThe ongoing beef between Tekashi 6ix9ine and The Game is just getting started.By Alex Zidel
- Music40 Glocc Claims The Game Paid Off The 14-Year-Old He Allegedly Got Pregnant40 Glocc continues to add fuel to the fire.
By Aron A.