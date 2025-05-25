Wack100 and Adam22 addresses BossMan Dlow's Timmy Bandsome allegations in the latest No Jumper podcast. The Instagram conversation between the rapper and internet influencer went viral ahead of the weekend. Bandsome suddenly shared the rapper's intial greeting in direct messages with Instagram followers.

Wack100 and Adam22 delivered two different perspectives on the situation and BossMan Dlow's response. "He let you know that's his truth," Wack100 says at the beginning of the clip shared by Chatn***a101 on X.

However, Adam22 alludes to possible truth to the Dlow allegations based on the rapper's silence. "If a person didn't really care what they think about them, they would speak openly about it," said Adam. "If it was completely not true, don't you think he would disavow it?"

Wack100 replies with Dlow's silence to the allegations as the right thing to do. He tells Adam22, "If somebody put some BS out on him. He ain't gonna give it no life.. Everybody has had some BS put on them, and be like, I'm not give that no light because I'm letting the people who put it out there win."

BossMan Dlow Allegations

BossMan Dlow responded to the allegations, claiming he is a "street guy" and the issue can be handled in the streets. "I ain't tryna beat nobody on the internet ion even play them games," Bossman Dlow wrote. "Just keep sh*t in the streets when you decide you wanna play with a real street n****. That's all I gotta say. New music on the way, new videos, new sauce, I'm coming."

Wack100 advised Dlow to continue releasing new music and, eventually, the allegations will go away. Adam22 eventually agreed with Wack and proclaimed himself a BossMan Dlow fan.