Bossman Dlow Addresses Allegation That He Was Trying To Link Up With Timmy Bandsome

BY Alexander Cole 3.3K Views
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: BossMan Dlow attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Earlier this morning, Timmy Bandsome posted alleged DMs between himself and Bossman Dlow that suggested the rapper wanted to link.

Bossman Dlow was thrust into the spotlight this morning due to allegations made by internet influencer, Timmy Bandsome. Bandsome alleges that the rapper was trying to link up and have sexual relations.

These alleged DMs were spread all over the internet. Bandsome posted alleged screenshots to their Finsta, claiming that Dlow wasted their time. Bandsome says that they charge for a meet up, and Dlow was allegedly unwilling to do that. Consequently, the screenshots were blasted online.

As one can imagine, there was a huge fallout as a result of these alleged screenshots. Fans took to the internet in complete disbelief. Bossman Dlow was subjected to a plethora of jokes and fans continue to laugh at his expense.

However, it should come as no surprise that the artist would respond in a timely manner. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Dlow has taken to his Instagram story with a response.

"I ain't tryna beat nobody on the internet ion even play them games," Bossman Dlow wrote. "Just keep sh*t in the streets when you decide you wanna play with a real street n****. That's all I gotta say. New music on the way, new videos, new sauce, I'm coming."

Who is Timmy Bandsome?

Timmy Bandsome is a 22-year-old influencer from New York who is known for their makeup and fashion content. They have over 300K followers on Instagram and have never shied away from calling people out.

Bandsome has also released music in the past, which can be found on the usual list of streaming platforms. Having said that, Bandsome is going viral for reasons that go well beyond their music.

As for Bossman Dlow, it remains to be seen if he will continue to address this situation or leave it alone. Recently, the artist dropped a new song called "Hit" with Gucci Mane, and it is a banger.

Hopefully, we get a follow up to the artist's last project, Dlow Curry, in the not so distant future.

