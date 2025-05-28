Timmy Bandsome Admits To Faking DMs With BossMan Dlow

BossMan Dlow In Concert - Sugar Land, TX
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - JANUARY 25: Bossman Dlow performs on stage in concert at Smart Financial Centre on January 25, 2025 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
About two weeks ago, Florida rapper BossMan Dlow was dragged into some drama with influencer Timmy Bandsome, who's now apologizing.

It appears that this whole time, Timmy Bandsome was lying about the DMs they received from BossMan Dlow. The influencer went on their TikTok to explain the real truth as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. "BossMan Dlow never messaged me. It was AI, it was edited, it was photoshopped," they began.

Bandsome then gets into the video that surfaced of them showing that the Florida rapper messaged them on Instagram. However, the phone that was shown in the clip was actually a friend's phone. "It was my homegirl's phone. He messaged a real female. She's a popular influencer that I hang out with."

They continue, "So, I made it seem like he messaged me when he never really messaged me. I made a fake thread of me texting myself back." Bandsome then bites their fingernails knowing how it sounds before adding, "I know it sounds crazy and and I did all of this for attention on the internet. But a b*tch was a bored and I thought it was funny."

But she admitted that it's not because it's led to loads of ridicule on jokes at BossMan Dlow's expense online. Bandsome then concluded by saying, "I'm sorry guys you can bash me or hate me I really don't give a f*ck."

Who Is Timmy Bandsome?

Those DMs that they are referring to included BossMan Dlow trying to link up with Timmy. He was trying to slide in for free, but they made it clear that they charge which turned the "Hit" MC off.

Eventually, he clapped back at all of the things being said about him on social media. "I ain't tryna beat nobody on the internet ion even play them games. Just keep sh*t in the streets when you decide you wanna play with a real street n****. That's all I gotta say. New music on the way, new videos, new sauce, I'm coming."

As for who Bandsome is, they are a 22-year-old influencer from New York who has also dabbled in some music as well. They have amassed a solid following of 300,000 followers on IG as well.

