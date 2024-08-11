BossMan Dlow Has Fans Cracking Up With His Old Mugshot

It seems like this recently surfaced picture is from BossMan Dlow's 2019 arrest, and we wonder how he feels about folks clowning it.

BossMan Dlow has had to deal with a lot of Internet narratives these days, but this most recent one is fortunately more light despite its connection to a more serious situation. Moreover, a lot of fans are responding comically to a mugshot of his that went viral over the weekend, seemingly connected to a 2019 arrest and sentence. "Looking like a school cafeteria lady," "'I wasn’t broke I was f***ed up,'" and "My mans look like he cries easily" were among the most popular comments of the post below. At least the rapper can look back at this in retrospect, and at least it has nothing to do with DJ Vlad.

For those unaware, the VladTV host recently accused BossMan Dlow's alleged manager Chris Silvers of finessing him for an interview, but the "2 Slippery" MC says that he has no idea who Silvers is. "My Manager @tymeoutt... It In All My Bio’s Never Heard of a mf Chris Silvers in my Life [crying-laughing and crying emojis]," the BossMan responded to Vlad. "Yup - we were contacted from the same phone number that you listed on your official IG bio. Here is the proof. Like I said be a batter Bossman and get a real manager on your team," the media personality clapped back.

"I want to warn everyone out there who is booking @bossman_dlow," Vlad had originally expressed concerning the alleged BossMan Dlow situation. "We recently gave his manager Chris Silvers a small deposit for an interview. After getting the deposit, he asked for 4 times the agreed upon amount and refused to return the deposit. D Low, you need to be a better Bossman and hire a real manager if you want to succeed in this business long-term."