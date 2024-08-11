BossMan Dlow Has Fans Cracking Up With His Old Mugshot

BYGabriel Bras Nevares114 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spring Fling 24
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 12: BossMan Dlow performs during Spring Fling at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on April 12, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
It seems like this recently surfaced picture is from BossMan Dlow's 2019 arrest, and we wonder how he feels about folks clowning it.

BossMan Dlow has had to deal with a lot of Internet narratives these days, but this most recent one is fortunately more light despite its connection to a more serious situation. Moreover, a lot of fans are responding comically to a mugshot of his that went viral over the weekend, seemingly connected to a 2019 arrest and sentence. "Looking like a school cafeteria lady," "'I wasn’t broke I was f***ed up,'" and "My mans look like he cries easily" were among the most popular comments of the post below. At least the rapper can look back at this in retrospect, and at least it has nothing to do with DJ Vlad.

For those unaware, the VladTV host recently accused BossMan Dlow's alleged manager Chris Silvers of finessing him for an interview, but the "2 Slippery" MC says that he has no idea who Silvers is. "My Manager @tymeoutt... It In All My Bio’s Never Heard of a mf Chris Silvers in my Life [crying-laughing and crying emojis]," the BossMan responded to Vlad. "Yup - we were contacted from the same phone number that you listed on your official IG bio. Here is the proof. Like I said be a batter Bossman and get a real manager on your team," the media personality clapped back.

Read More: Who Is BossMan Dlow? The Rapper Behind The Hit Single "Mr Pot Scraper"

BossMan Dlow's Old Mugshot: See Comments For Fan Reactions

"I want to warn everyone out there who is booking @bossman_dlow," Vlad had originally expressed concerning the alleged BossMan Dlow situation. "We recently gave his manager Chris Silvers a small deposit for an interview. After getting the deposit, he asked for 4 times the agreed upon amount and refused to return the deposit. D Low, you need to be a better Bossman and hire a real manager if you want to succeed in this business long-term."

Meanwhile, BossMan Dlow might actually feel a type of way about these responses to his mugshot. After all, he recently went through some more legal trouble after authorities seemed to arrest him in Florida. That situation is still pretty unclear, so we'll see if the near future holds an explanation. For now, this is at least the most innocuous situation that Dlow faced as of late.

Read More: Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Lil Dann, & Lil Yachty Remix BossMan Dlow's Breakout Hit "Get In With Me"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...