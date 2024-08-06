BossMan Dlow's Manager Accused Of Scamming DJ Vlad For An Interview

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: BossMan Dlow attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
DJ Vlad issued a public warning on Twitter about BossMan Dlow's manager, accusing him of walking back on agreements and withholding cash.

BossMan Dlow is in a pretty sticky situation right now, as a fan recently seemed to film Florida police arresting him and fans have many theories as to why. However, based on a recent tweet from none other than DJ Vlad, it seems like he might have another big issue to worry about when it comes to how he can move in his career. Moreover, the controversial VladTV host accused Dlow's manager Chris Silvers of being a stingy negotiator and of withholding deposits over plans for an interview with the rapper. While there isn't any public response from his team at press time, we'll see whether or not this becomes more contentious in the future or if they clear up this misunderstanding.

"I want to warn everyone out there who is booking @bossman_dlow," DJ Vlad's tweet about BossMan Dlow's manager read. "We recently gave his manager Chris Silvers a small deposit for an interview. After getting the deposit, he asked for 4 times the agreed upon amount and refused to return the deposit. D Low, you need to be a better Bossman and hire a real manager if you want to succeed in this business long-term."

DJ Vlad Claims BossMan Dlow's Manager Is A Scammer

While a lot of fans thought that, if true, this is a pretty low move on BossMan Dlow's manager's part, others were more quick to clown DJ Vlad for this incident. "So you got finessed [crying-laughing emoji]," one fan on Twitter replied to this warning. Still, Vlad was happy to explain things further and defend himself, and we'll see how far that goes. "The person who made the booking for us got finessed. It wasn't a big amount, but it's just surprising that they wouldn't return the deposit after changing the terms."

Meanwhile, some other Vlad detractors think that Chris Silvers actually isn't BossMan Dlow's manager at all, adding to the "finesse." At the end of the day, this is sadly a more common occurrence these days thanks to the nature of social media. But what's definitely true is that Dlow has bigger fish to fry at the moment than a VladTV interview. Maybe they can actually lock it in one day and laugh back at what happened.

