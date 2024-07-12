Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Lil Dann, & Lil Yachty Remix BossMan Dlow's Breakout Hit "Get In With Me"

Everyone in industry sees that BossMan has got next.

BossMan Dlow is arguably the hottest MC out of Florida right now. He was just named to the 2024 XXL Freshman list and has numerous hits under his belt already. He has been in the game since the start of the 2020's decade. However, we feel the moment he broke through was when he put out "Get In With Me". It was released at the start of 2024 and it became viral in a hurry. Eventually, it became the lead single for his recent Mr Beat The Road project and it has accumulated over 45 million streams. This song has a lot of artists seeing the potential in the distinguished MC because a whole starting five has just come out with a remix of "Get In With Me".

Leading things off is Rylo Rodriguez, who is then followed by four more rappers in this order. It goes Lil Baby, then to 42 Dugg, followed by Lil Dann, and eventually Lil Yachty. Overall, it is quite an impressive roster. Sadly, though, we feel that the unique skittering instrumental does not entirely suit any of these rappers. For the most part, they felt the best approach would be go at a slower pace and take longer pauses in between bars. Unfortunately, the flows mostly come across as awkward and clunky. We appreciate the attempt, but this track was made for BossMan Dlow and him alone.

Listen To "Get In With Me (Remix)" By Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Lil Dann, & Lil Yachty

Quotable Lyrics:

I know them real blues, n****, take one

Chain blingin', yep, name ringin', yep

Lame n****s mad they can't hang wit' us, nope

I'm swervin' the Lamb' truck like I'on love my kids

Your Rollie twelve, my daughter, she was ten

H told her shh—, b****, we back on that again