DJ Vlad Apologizes To Princeton Professor For Attempting To Get Her Fired

DJ Vlad has officially apologized to Professor Morgan Jerkins for reaching out to Princeton in an apparent attempt to get her fired from the university. The two were involved in a dispute on Twitter, over the weekend, and Vlad quickly tagged her employer in the thread while threatening to file an official complaint. After facing immense backlash for the move, Vlad wrote on Wednesday morning: “After considerable reflection, I would like to apologize to @MorganJerkins for tagging her job in my replies during our Twitter exchange last weekend.”

Despite the apology, Vlad's followers continued to criticize him in the replies. "If u can’t take a non-threatening criticism hip hop is not the arena for you. Journalist or not u should know this. Keep it player Vlad," one user wrote. Another remarked: "Nah, bruh. When you played that card, you lost your hand."

Vlad previously tried to walk back his comments on Monday morning, claiming that he never intended to actually reach out to Princeton. The statement wasn't enough for Jerkins, who responded to the post: "A lie. He tagged my employer multiple times with the intention to professionally harm me. I didn’t troll. I centered Black people in a discussion on hip-hop and told him to stand down bc it’s not his space. He’s backtracking bc he miscalculated. Btw, stop contacting my family." Check out Vlad's apology to Jerkins below.

DJ Vlad Apologizes To Morgan Jerkins

Vlad and Jerkins initially began arguing over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." When Vlad complained about the mixing, the professor fired back: "You are WHITE. This is a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR." She added that the conversation "should center Black people." Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Vlad on HotNewHipHop.

