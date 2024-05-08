DJ Vlad Apologizes To Princeton Professor For Attempting To Get Her Fired

BYCole Blake522 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Digiwaxx Presents Game Time
(L-R) Rapper Mysonne and DJ Vlad attend Digiwaxx presents Game Time at the South Street Seaport on July 6, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

DJ Vlad has officially apologized.

DJ Vlad has officially apologized to Professor Morgan Jerkins for reaching out to Princeton in an apparent attempt to get her fired from the university. The two were involved in a dispute on Twitter, over the weekend, and Vlad quickly tagged her employer in the thread while threatening to file an official complaint. After facing immense backlash for the move, Vlad wrote on Wednesday morning: “After considerable reflection, I would like to apologize to @MorganJerkins for tagging her job in my replies during our Twitter exchange last weekend.”

Despite the apology, Vlad's followers continued to criticize him in the replies. "If u can’t take a non-threatening criticism hip hop is not the arena for you. Journalist or not u should know this. Keep it player Vlad," one user wrote. Another remarked: "Nah, bruh. When you played that card, you lost your hand."

Read More: DJ Vlad Clears The Air After Threatening To Get Princeton Professor Fired

DJ Vlad Celebrates Charlamagne Tha God's Birthday

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: (L-R) DJ Vlad, Charlamagne Tha God and Myson attend Charlamagne Tha God's birthday celebration at Stage 48 on June 26, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Vlad previously tried to walk back his comments on Monday morning, claiming that he never intended to actually reach out to Princeton. The statement wasn't enough for Jerkins, who responded to the post: "A lie. He tagged my employer multiple times with the intention to professionally harm me. I didn’t troll. I centered Black people in a discussion on hip-hop and told him to stand down bc it’s not his space. He’s backtracking bc he miscalculated. Btw, stop contacting my family." Check out Vlad's apology to Jerkins below.

DJ Vlad Apologizes To Morgan Jerkins

Vlad and Jerkins initially began arguing over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." When Vlad complained about the mixing, the professor fired back: "You are WHITE. This is a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR." She added that the conversation "should center Black people." Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Vlad on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DJ Vlad Receives Backlash For Threatening Black Professor’s Job Over Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Comments

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Charlamagne Tha God's Birthday CelebrationMusicDJ Vlad Clears The Air After Threatening To Get Princeton Professor Fired2.2K
Big Sean "Hall of Fame" Listening EventMusicDJ Vlad Receives Backlash For Threatening Black Professor’s Job Over Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Comments14.5K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 20, 2023MusicDJ Vlad Reveals He's Working On A Response To Yung Bleu's Diss1.6K
New Look Wireless Festival - Day 1MusicDJ Akademiks Questions Whether Drake Still Identifies As Jewish2.7K