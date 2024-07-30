Luh Tyler & Bossman Dlow Are "2 Slippery" Ahead Of Tyler's Debut Album

The Florida natives link up ahead of Tyler's debut album.

Luh Tyler and Bossman Dlow are both rising stars in the Florida rap scene. They've been drumming up buzz for themselves over the last couple of years. Tyler was on the XXL Freshman list in 2023. At 17 years old, he was among the youngest participants in the XXL Freshman proceedings to date. Dlow was on the XXL list this year and delivered one of the better verses from the two cyphers. Leading up to Tyler's debut album, Mr. Skii, the two of them linked up for the song "2 Slippery."

Lul Tyler and Bossman Dlow flex over a booming beat produced by X9Beatz and Prodrisk. Dlow dubs himself "Mr. Too Slippery," while Luh Tyler calls himself "Mr. Too Ski." Tyler and Dlow also talk about the cars they have, with multiple references to Mercedes and Bentleys peppered throughout the lyrics. They also talk about their jewlery, with Tyler saying he feels like "Bugs with all those carats." Overall, it's an effective promo single. Both of them should be happy with the early results as well. As of writing, it's #26 on YouTube's Trending For Music tab. The song has also amassed nearly 300,000 views on the platform since its release on July 26. Luh Tyler's Mr. Skii releases on August 23.

Luh Tyler & Bossman Dlow - "2 Slippery"

