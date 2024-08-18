Marlon Wayans & DJ Vlad’s Twitter War Heats Up: “I’m Loved You Ain’t” 

Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Marlon Wayans attends Amazon Studios' world premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Marlon Wayans and DJ Vlad have been going back and forth about the former's interview fee.

Recently VladTV shared a clip of DJ Vlad's interview with Aries Spears, in which they discussed Marlon Wayans' interview fee. The actor reportedly asked for $40K, as well as 30 percent of all future revenue. Vlad thought this number was steep, but Wayans was standing by it. This has prompted a heated back and forth between them on Twitter, which only got uglier today.

"Marlon Wayans found someone with 200 followers to agree with him. LOL," Vlad tweeted to start. "Nobody on earth is going to pay Marlon $40K for an interview when he gets 100k-300k views on any platform he interviews on. This guy is really delusional."

DJ Vlad & Marlon Wayans' Go Back And Forth Over Interview Fee

"You mad? You unprofessional my guy," Wayans responded. "If you don't like the number keep it moving. You look BAD. You should fall back. mad at a Black man stating his number? And now you go public and use your platform to try to drag me. I never in my life dealt with this silly negotiating tactic." The back and forth continued, and Wayans commented on Vlad's appearance, prompting an interesting response. “Marlon Wayans, I’m sorry that you don’t find me attractive. Fortunately for both of us, I’m heterosexual," he wrote, also urging him to “come out of the closet” and participate in gay porn.

Wayans replied, telling Vlad to leave him alone and sharing a link to a YouTube video called “Why Black Celebrities Will Never RESPECT Vlad TV." He also Tweeted that Vlad is "waaaaaay too HATED by the URBAN COMMUNITY to F* with" him, and claimed that he's "loved" while Vlad isn't. What do you think of Marlon Wayans and DJ Vlad going back and forth on Twitter over Wayans' interview fee? Who do you think is in the right in this situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

