Marlon Wayans & DJ Vlad’s Twitter War Heats Up: “I’m Loved You Ain’t” 

Marlon Wayans and DJ Vlad have been going back and forth about the former's interview fee.

Recently VladTV shared a clip of DJ Vlad's interview with Aries Spears, in which they discussed Marlon Wayans' interview fee. The actor reportedly asked for $40K, as well as 30 percent of all future revenue. Vlad thought this number was steep, but Wayans was standing by it. This has prompted a heated back and forth between them on Twitter, which only got uglier today.

"Marlon Wayans found someone with 200 followers to agree with him. LOL," Vlad tweeted to start. "Nobody on earth is going to pay Marlon $40K for an interview when he gets 100k-300k views on any platform he interviews on. This guy is really delusional."

DJ Vlad & Marlon Wayans' Go Back And Forth Over Interview Fee

"You mad? You unprofessional my guy," Wayans responded. "If you don't like the number keep it moving. You look BAD. You should fall back. mad at a Black man stating his number? And now you go public and use your platform to try to drag me. I never in my life dealt with this silly negotiating tactic." The back and forth continued, and Wayans commented on Vlad's appearance, prompting an interesting response. “Marlon Wayans, I’m sorry that you don’t find me attractive. Fortunately for both of us, I’m heterosexual," he wrote, also urging him to “come out of the closet” and participate in gay porn.