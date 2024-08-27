DJ Vlad Squashes Marlon Wayans Beef During DJ Akademiks Interview

It's all love now.

DJ Vlad and Marlon Wayans do not like each other. They may seem like they exist in two different worlds, but they can't seem to stop arguing. At least, until now. Hell froze over for DJ Vlad on August 26. The hip hop personality decided to step back and reassess his comments about Marlon Wayans. He decided to apologize to the comedian during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks. He went as far as to say that he respected Wayans as an entertainer, and explained how their beef came to be in the first place.

First, context. During an interview with Aries Spears, DJ Vlad claimed that Marlon Wayans had been difficult to work with. He alleged that Wayans asked for $40K to appear on the Vlad TV channel, as well as 30% of future revenue from his episode. DJ Vlad considered both requests to be absurd. DJ Vlad and Wayans proceeded to exchange insults via social media when the latter caught wind of the trash talk. "You unprofessional my guy," the comedian tweeted. "If you don’t like the number keep it moving. You look BAD. You should fall back. Mad at a black man stating his number? And now you go public and use your platform to try to drag me. I never in my life dealt with this silly negotiating tactic."

DJ Vlad Admits He Acted Unprofessionally

Vlad admitted he acted unprofessionally during his new interview. "Honestly, at the end of the day, it was just a business negotiation," he stated. "I could've kept it to myself. I overdid it." Vlad then said that he would be open to working something out with Wayans in the future. "I do actually respect [him]," the DJ added. "That was the reason I approached [him] in the first place." DJ Vlad also provided some of the reasoning behind his initial frustration. He felt as though Marlon Wayans failed to realize how big Vlad TV is, and didn't take the negotiations seriously as a result.