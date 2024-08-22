Marlon Wayans Deemed "Cringe" After Responding To Automated Barack Obama Text

Marlon Wayans thought he did something.

Marlon Wayans is a beloved actor and comedian who has given us some classics over the years. Recently, you may recall that Wayans was in a bit of a feud with none other than DJ Vlad. The whole beef stemmed from Wayans wanting money to be interviewed by Vlad. Vlad did not appreciate this, especially since Wayans' interviews don't generate the clicks necessary to make the money back. Overall, fans took Wayans' side, and it is easy to see why given his legendary status.

Recently, however, Wayans found himself on the side of cringe. In the post below, you can see that Wayans crafted a lengthy paragraph in reply to an automated text from Barack Obama. It is the kind of text that is sent to anyone who has either voted or donated to a Democratic political campaign. Overall, Wayans' text was an attempt at humor, but for some, it fell flat.

Marlon Wayans Texts Back

Interestingly enough, some people on The Shade Room actually thought that Wayans had messaged the real Obama. Meanwhile, others made fun of those who are so easily convinced. "Idk if I want to laugh or cry! The number of people who DID NOT realize it’s a campaign text he was trolling is SCARY! That means they’re probably not registered to vote!" one person wrote. "Mannn, Barack sent me that same message… and here I was thinking I was special," said another. "Ohh the amount of uneducated people in these comments is frightening. THATS NOT ACTUALLY OBAMA !!!! it’s a automated text," one commenter concluded.