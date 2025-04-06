G-Eazy Continues To Tease New Album With “Fight & F*ck”

It's been a very busy few months for G-Eazy. He's released various singles, taken part in a few high-profile collaborations, and more. Fortunately for his fans, it doesn't look like the Oakland-born performer will be slowing down any time soon. Last week, he unleashed his new track titled "Fight & F*ck." The melancholy single captures the ups and downs of a toxic relationship, boasting ethereal vocals by Delilah Montagu.
It also arrived alongside a cinematic black and white accompanying music video, portraying two lovers enjoying each other's company on a beach. It arrives ahead of the release of G-Eazy's upcoming album, Helium. The project was originally slated for release of February 28, but for now, a new release date has yet to be announced. The performer took to Instagram last week to promote his latest work and to tease what's to come. "FIGHT & F*CK OUT NOW," he wrote. "Eazy season approaching, HELIUM right around the corner - an album by Gerald about the highs and lows of love and life."
A new album isn't all that G-Eazy fans have to look forward to these days, however. He also recently kicked off his tour in support of the project. He'll perform in cities across North America like Detroit, Vancouver, Nashville, and more before closing the tour with a show in Cleveland. "Fight & F*ck" serves as a solid preview of what listeners can expect from the rest of Helium, and has certainly managed to build even more anticipation for the release.
G-Eazy - "Fight & F*ck"
Quotable Lyrics:
We both play these games
But I wish we could make this sh*t fit, I'm just no good at Tetris
