G-Eazy Looks For Resurgence In His Promising Album, "Helium"

G-Eazy has been a worldwide superstar since 2014. While it has been a rollercoaster ride, the Bay Area rap star looks to return to the top of the charts with his latest album, Helium.

In his latest release, Gerald previewed the album on a worldwide tour. G-Eazy is known to express his deepest thoughts in the music. The ten-track album dives head first into the emotional chaos of love, loss, and fleeting highs. It marks both a creative reset and a return to his signature sound—melancholic, melodic, and deeply confessional.

“Parties end. Love fades. Balloons don’t float forever,” he says. “But it’s all worth it.”

After years of experimentation, Helium grounds him without retreating into nostalgia. Tracks like “Kiss The Sky,” “Nada,” “Vampires,” and “Fight & Fuck,” once tour exclusives, now anchor an album that feels like a late-night confessional. It’s raw, reflective, and riddled with hard truths.

Previous G-Eazy albums have seen the "Me, Myself & I" hitmaker experiment with a wide variety of genres. The new album returns him to sounds similar to chart-topping albums When It's Dark Out and The Beautiful & Damned.

The most important parts of the Helium is Gerald's honesty. In the latest chapter, he's accountable with heartbreak, self-awareness, and growth. That sense of fragility threads through the album, capturing the tug-of-war between desire and distance, fame and isolation.

From 2014 to 2020, G-Eazy was one of the biggest names in hip-hop. His latest release proves that a return to the throne is possible if he continues to evolve with this moody sound.

