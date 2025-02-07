G-Eazy Teases Next Album "Helium" With Third Single "Kiss The Sky"

Young Gerald already has another record on the way.

But he's looking to rewrite the narrative in 2025 with another album that's arriving later this month. It's called Helium and it will drop on February 28, to be exact. According to The Source, it will span 12 tracks and a tour is also scheduled for it. April 4 will be the first night, with New Haven, Connecticut getting G- Eazy first. It will run through May 14, wrapping up in the Midwest in Cleveland, Ohio specifically. "Kiss The Sky" is now the third offering from Helium, with a 2024 two pack of "Nada" and "Vampires" featuring Bahari being the first tasters.

California model... we mean rapper G-Eazy is back and in short succession with "Kiss The Sky." Young Gerald has not been viewed in the most positive light by hip-hop heads over the course of his career. However, that was definitely the case last year by not only deviating further and further away from the genre, but the quality also saw an even steeper drop off. Freak Show was his last commercial album, and it saw him take all sorts of sonic detours and it rarely paid off. It's been a long time since G-Eazy was truly popping off, with the mid-2010s being his true prime in most folks' eyes.

