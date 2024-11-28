G-Eazy Showcases His Musical Range With New EP "Nada"

You'll like the sample on this one.

G-Eazy peaked in the 2010s. It's hard to imagine anybody pushing against this narrative, given that all of his biggest hits came last decade. The Oakland rapper has veered into different genres in the 2020s, and tried some new sounds, but Nada marks an attempt to balance genres. The two song EP gives G-Eazy a chance to dabble in his alternative side and then turn around and give fans a hip hop banger. It works out surprisingly well.

"Vampires" is the vibe that G-Eazy has been embracing on his last couple albums. It's dramatic, moody, and tinged with heartbreak. If you are a fan of Gerald's last two albums, Freak Show and These Things Happen Too, then you are in luck. It's not a bad song, but it does pale in comparison to the second song on the EP. "Nada" is one of G-Eazy's most energetic and entertaining songs in years. It's built on a very obvious (and very catchy) sample of Suzanne Vega's "Tom's Diner." The beat is ridiculously catchy, and G-Eazy keeps the catchiness going on the rap front. The chorus is infectious, and the rapper gives fans the perfect mixture of bragging and self-awareness. We don't know where this guy has been, but "Nada" is one of G-Eazy's best singles in years.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

G-Eazy Might Have A Comeback Single On His Hands

Nada tracklist: