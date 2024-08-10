Fans Think G-Eazy Dissed Halsey On "WORK Pt. 4" And Here's Why

The rapper is still salty, it seems.

G-Eazy and Halsey did not part on good terms. An understatement, we know. The two artists dated from 2017-18, and ever since, things have been tense. Well, at least one way. G-Eazy has been much vocal in terms of discussing the relationship in the intervening years. This is partially why fans think the Oakland rapper threw at shot Halsey on his newest song. G-Eazy dropped a verse on the English language remix for the AZEEZ song "Work." It's a pretty forgettable verse on a cursory listen, but a few lines stuck out as pertaining to Halsey, in particular.

G-Eazy spends the second verse of the song talking about an unnamed woman. He flexes about how he runs the Bay, but gets much more specific with subsequent lines. "Actin’ innocent, no, it’s not your first time. We’re far away if Libra is her sign," he raps. G-Eazy then goes on to lament the fact that this girl is unable to change. "Oof, danger, danger (Danger, danger)/Don’t be a stranger (Don’t be a stranger)," he adds. "She said no one can save her." It's worth noting that this is the sort of material G-Eazy has always rapped about. The thing that gives listeners reason for pause, though, is the specificity of the signs that were mentioned.

G-Eazy References Halsey's Sign On The New Song

Halsey's birthday is September 29, which makes her a Libra. The rest of the verse can then be read as an indictment of the singer, and the time she spent with G-Eazy. It wouldn't be the first time the rapper had harsh words for Halsey on a song. He threw a pretty harsh dig at the singer on his 2019 song "I Wanna Rock." He dismissed their entire relationship. "No Limit, all I got is Me, Myself & I," he raps. "When I said it's her and I, that sh*t was a lie." Not enough? Don't worry, because G-Eazy ran it back with a full album of disses in 2020. Everything's Strange Here is practically dedicated to Halsey, and the pain she caused the rapper.