Bebe Rexha Claims She Gave G-Eazy His Only Hit In Scathing Rant

Rexha refuses to work with the rapper again.

Artists can't seem to stop feuding in 2024. Drake and Kendrick will go down as the biggest battle of the year, but every week there's a new disagreement between artists. Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy were not on our bingo board for the next rap-related beef, yet here we are. Rexha put the Oakland rapper on blast on June 13. She not only took credit for helping to put G-Eazy on, but alluded to knowing things about him that would damage his public reputation.

The diss came about when Bebe Rexha was asked to film media content alongside G-Eazy. She not only refused, but she mocked the rapper for not reaching out himself. "@G-Eazy you have my number," she wrote over a text screenshot. "Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuckup ungrateful loser." It only got meaner from there. Rexha commented on G-Eazy's recent resurgence, and suggested that it could all fall apart if she decided to share her experiences. "You're lucky people are liking you again," she wrote. "Cause I could go in on all the sh*tty things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit." The cherry on top? A formal no to the initial request. "Btw," Rexha added. "The answer is no."

Bebe Rexha Claims G-Eazy Did "Sh*tty Things" To Her

The hit that Bebe Rexha is referencing is 2015's "Me, Myself & I." It was the lead single on G-Eazy's fourth album, When It's Dark Out, and proved to be his commercial breakthrough. The song peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the biggest hit of both artists' career. Rexha's claim that she gave G-Eazy his only hit is not entirely true, however. While she has scored an even bigger hit with the number two single, "Meant to Be," G-Eazy managed to top the success of "My, Myself & I" as well. His 2017 single "No Limit" peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.