Bebe Rexha has issued a plea to the public. She is urging them to refrain from discussing her recent weight gain of 30 pounds. She has attributed the gain to her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis. This follows an incident where she was struck in the face by a cellphone during a performance in New York. The 33-year-old pop star, sporting a noticeable black eye, took to Twitter to express her frustration. She is wary of the constant criticism about her appearance. In a tweet, she declared her exhaustion with the topic. She also acknowledged her weight gain but emphasized her desire to move on from the discussion. “‘I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!’ she tweeted.

In another tweet, Bebe Rexha acknowledged that weight fluctuations are a natural part of life. She said that people should consider the various factors that can contribute to changes in one’s body, such as medication or health conditions. Her posts garnered a multitude of supportive responses from fans, who reassured Rexha of her beauty and talent. They expressed disappointment in the persistent habit of finding fault in others. Additionally, they encouraged her to ignore the negativity.

Bebe Rexha’s Health Issues

Yes I’m in my fat era and what? pic.twitter.com/d3T4od8JYE — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 2, 2023

Earlier, Bebe Rexha had shared a bathroom mirror selfie, lifting her sweatshirt to reveal her stomach. She said she was proudly embracing her current “fat era.” In a previous interview, she openly discussed her struggles with weight and a hormonal imbalance she experienced. The hitmaker emphasized that in the year 2023, society should have moved beyond fixating on people’s weight and appearance. She said people should be considering the personal struggles individuals might be facing. Rexha also acknowledged her love for food and her ongoing journey of self-improvement. However, she also expressed a temporary sense of discouragement.

During various media appearances, Rexha has also shed light on her health issues, revealing her diagnosis of PCOS. It is a hormonal disorder affecting approximately one in ten women of childbearing age. She disclosed that the condition has played a significant role in her weight gain. It has caused rapid fluctuations in her body size. Additionally, Rexha highlighted the challenges she has faced with weight and body image. This includes the pressure she received from her record label to lose 20 pounds when signing her first record deal. What do you think of Bebe Rexha’s comments on her body? Let us know in the comments below!

