Singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha is currently making headlines after a fan threw a phone at her, hitting her in the face during a concert. Many artists and fans have spoken out in support of the singer who needed stitches after the incident. The artist, born Bleta Rexha, is a chart-topping artist, known for her witty pen and killer vocals. Her career kicked off in 2010, before a significant rise to fame three years later. She is currently signed to Warner Bros. Records and Warner Music Group.

The Grammy-nominated singer rose to fame after receiving songwriting credits on Eminem and Rihanna’s hit single, “The Monster.” Since then, she has released three EPs and three studio albums. Her third album, Bebe, was released on April 28 to rave reviews. After the phone-throwing incident, Bebe Rexha has revealed that she’s just fine and is recovering well. Her career continues to enjoy success, as she’s promoting her album on tour.

Early Beginnings

Bebe Rexha was born in Brooklyn to an Albanian family from North Macedonia. In high school, she joined the choir and focused more on her music. The singer didn’t take long to sign with a talent scout, which would eventually kickstart her ascent in the industry. By 2010, Rexha had begun to garner buzz in the underground music scene.

By 2010, she collaborated with Pete Wentz, a member of the famous rock band Fall Out Boy. Following Fall Out Boy’s indefinite hiatus, she provided vocals for Wentz’s new experimental band, Black Cards. Two years after the formation of the new band, Rexha departed to pursue a solo career.

Bebe Rexha’s Solo Career & Breakthrough

Due to her significant buzz, Rexha secured a deal with Warner Bros. Records in 2013. Furthermore, her skills as a songwriter began to enjoy attention, and she wrote songs for Selena Gomez, Nikki Williams, and Rihanna. The single “The Monster” became a chart-topper in numerous countries, and Rexha’s background vocals can be heard on the track.

However, Bebe Rexha eventually revealed that she had “no choice” but to give the song away. The chorus featured Rihanna’s vocals and was initially meant to be for Rexha herself. She had originally penned a song titled “Monster Under the Bed,” which featured the signature hook. Regardless of the potential it had, Rexha let the song go.

During a Facebook Live chat, she said, “Think about it. I had just turned 20, and I didn’t know any different. I see now that the song opened so many doors for me. At that time, I had no choice but to give that song away. I had no money and no record deal.”

While “The Monster” propelled her career in a positive direction, Bebe Rexha still cemented her name as a pop star afterward. She has written songs for several artists, including Iggy Azalea, Nick Jonas, and Tinashe. Her singles catalog is also stacked with features from many notable Hip Hop stars. Some rappers she has worked alongside include Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne.

Personal Life

Bebe Rexha is a largely private celebrity but often lets her fans into her world now and then. She has cited Lauryn Hill as her major musical inspiration. Although primarily a pop artist, Rexha has also become known for her versatility. Her work spans various genres, from R&B, to country, rock, and dance.

In April, the singer revealed that she has polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS. She is also a champion of body positivity and is known to call out designers who refuse to dress her because she is a size 8. She considers herself fluid sexually and revealed in 2019 that she has bipolar disorder.

The unfortunate phone-throwing incident may have put Bebe Rexha’s name on many more lips, but the artist’s work always speaks for itself. The alleged assailant, Nicolas Malvagna, has now been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

